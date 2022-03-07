KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri is taking the next step this month to refurbish the Buck O’Neil Bridge by sending out a Request for Qualifications and Proposals for a feasibility study that will lay out what residents want on the bridge, what can be built, when it can happen and what it will cost.

It creates a lot of interesting possibilities for business owners like Lavyne McGinnis, who owns The Barbarette at the base of the bridge.

“I use the bridge every day,” said McGinnis. “I think it’s a good change for the area.”

A good change for a part of Kansas City that’s already seen new construction projects turn into new homes for new residents.

KCMO Spokesperson Maggie Green says this project is another chance to update an old structure.

“When the Missouri Department of Transportation began construction and outreach on the new bridge, there was discussion and desire from the community.

“Can we keep the old bridge? Can we turn it into something cool and great?” Said Green.

That “something” isn’t nailed down yet.

A park and greenspace is the popular option so far but there could also be retail or space for other activities too. That’s why the city is asking now for a consultant to draw up a more detailed plan.

“Really collect community feedback, public input, look at the technical engineering structural side, what is it going to take, what are the limitations,” said Green, adding that they need to figure out a rough cost for the project too.

Charles Roberts says he’s around the bridge a few times a month and thinks it would be a great chance for KC visitors and residents to learn about their community and the massive figure in KC history it’s named after: Buck O’Neil.

“Just to have another outlet for people to learn something from and if they get in that area, they can read about it,” said Roberts.

KCMO says it should have the consultant picked out in the next few months.

Until then, the road closures for construction on the new bridge that were supposed to go into effect on March 7 have been delayed because of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament. We’re still waiting to find out when those closures will happen.

