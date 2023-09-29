KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Downtown Kansas City drivers should prepare for several road closures this weekend, all connected to work on the new Buck O’Neil Bridge.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the southbound Interstate 35 ramp to westbound Interstate 70 will be closed. The Independence Avenue ramp to westbound I-70 will also be closed.

Additionally, the 9 Highway ramp to westbound I-70 will be shutdown this weekend.

All these closures are expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday.

To add to the downtown construction chaos, both directions of I-70 will be closed at I-35 in the northwest corner of the downtown loop.

That closure runs from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews are closing several nearby streets and smaller ramps during the day Friday until 3 p.m. Monday.

Downtown drivers should reroute to the south side of the downtown loop when possible, FOX4’s Nick Vasos said.

Crews are expected to finish the $220 million Buck O’Neil Bridge project by the end of 2024.

On the other side of the state line in Johnson County, crews will have two lanes of eastbound Interstate 435 closed at Roe Avenue for pavement work.

That closure starts at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday 5 a.m.