BUCKNER, Mo. — Years of hard work disappeared overnight for a Buckner Boy Scout troop.

Members of Troop 82 spent more than a decade saving up money to purchase a trailer where they could store their camping equipment.

The cost of the trailer and all of the equipment it stored is estimated to be around $12,000. However, two weeks ago, someone stole that trailer from a church parking lot.

“It really just sucks because it’s our stuff and we worked hard for it, and I don’t think anyone should take the stuff that isn’t theirs,” said Dylan Miller, who’s the youngest member of the troop at 12 years old. “It just makes me sad. If they really wanted a trailer, I think they could work for it.”

Miller is one of 10 boys who make up Troop 82.

The group takes monthly camping trips, with a 10-day getaway planned for the end of the month at Camp Bartle in Osceola. However, a big part of those trips requires the equipment stored in their white trailer.

“Our tents that we use every month are gone. Our camping stoves, Dutch ovens, burn barrels. It’s all gone,” added Ray Schulz, a committee member and father to one of the scouts.

While the 10-day trip at the end of July will be okay since Camp Bartle provides tents and equipment, those monthly camping trips on the weekends are questionable.

Other troops in the metro have donated some items to Troop 82, but they would eventually like to return those.

“It’s kind of a punch in the gut. You stole from a church; you also stole from kids,” added Schulz.

Heart of God Fellowship Church in Buckner hosts the troop, which includes giving them the building on Tuesday nights for meetings and allowing them to store their white trailer in the parking lot.

They’ve even started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to purchase another trailer, but one thing the church doesn’t have is security cameras, making the thief that much harder to find. “It’s a white trailer with a ladder rack on top. It had a license plate that comes back to the church, Missouri license plate 48K-6KT.”

A police report has been filed, but so far, no luck.

Still, the troop remains optimistic they’ll get their trailer back eventually.

“It had all of our belongings and it’s really just unfortunate that that happened,” he said.

If you see the trailer or know where it might be, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or Buckner police.