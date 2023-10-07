KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man from Buckner, Missouri has died after a fatal crash on Friday evening in Jackson County.

The crash occurred after a 2018 Polaris Razor traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and ejected the driver and the passenger.

They were both transported to the hospital where the driver was pronounced died. The passenger in the vehicle, a female, suffered minor injuries.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old male Mason Roberts. The incident occurred near Hudson and Chestnut Street.