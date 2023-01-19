BUCKNER, Mo. — The Buckner, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect involved in a recent home invasion incident.

Police said it look place between the hours of 11:00 .m. – 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of Hazel Avenue. The house was broken into resulting in firearms and a vehicle being stolen.

The suspect of the burglary, identified as 27-year-old Phillip Tanner Martin, left in the victim’s truck, leaving the suspect’s personal vehicle at the scene.

Martin is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is described as standing 6’0″ and weighs 180 lbs.

The vehicle is described as a white four-door 2010 Chevy Silverado with Missouri license 1KDS73.

Police said Martin is known to frequent the Greenwood, Raymore and North Kansas City, Missouri areas.

Police ask anyone with information to call (816) 650-3939.