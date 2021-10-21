Bud Light offers Chiefs fans free beer for Travis Kelce’s Tight End University win

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KANSAS CITY Mo. — Bud Light kept their promise.

In coordination with National Tight End Day on Sunday, Oct. 24, the official beer sponsor of the NFL is offering fans who love Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the most a chance to toast an ice cold Bud Light in his honor on game day.

At Tight End University, Kelce won a longest drive contest at a Top Golf location in Nashville, Tennessee by clearing the net placed 250 yards away. As a result of winning the challenge, Kelce won free Bud Light for fans.

Fans in Kansas City, Missouri can visit local bars in the downtown, Waldo and Westport neighborhoods to get a free Bud Light.

In Kansas, ‘Chiefs Kingdom’ fans can get a rebate on a 6-pack of Bud Light.

Been waiting all season for National Tight End Day! @Chiefs fans, this Sunday, celebrate with @budlight on me and cheer the #Kingdom to victory. #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/3cxEbLWUav — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 19, 2021

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle created the National Tight End Day in September of 2018.

The Chiefs take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday.