KANSAS CITY, Kan. — You might have seen smoke rising from the west side of I-35 in Kansas City, Kansas Thursday afternoon. Thursday night, that fire has rekindled.

The fire originated at a business in KCK’s Armourdale neighborhood.

KCK fire crews went to the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Coy Street around 3 p.m., just west of S. 7th Street Trafficway.

A neighboring business owner rushed back after hearing about the fire.

“It’s a shame,” Hurst Construction owner Ian Hurst said. “I’ve known the people who own that building for a long time, I hate to see them lose parts of their businesses.”

KCK firefighters remain on the scene Thursday night because the fire flared back up just after 7 p.m. KCKFD said a second alarm was dispatched and crews continue to battle the fire using a defensive strategy.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.