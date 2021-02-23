Buildings being demolished near KCK’s Schlitterbahn water park site for new $330 million development project

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two buildings near the former Kansas City, Kansas Schlitterbahn water park site are currently being demolished to make way for a new $330 million development project that includes a major multi-sport athletic complex and performance center, along with a youth baseball complex.

One of the locations being demolished is the former Wyandotte County Courthouse Annex. The Unified Government of Wyandotte County tells FOX4 demolitions of this size can take around six months to complete.

The demolition permit is valid for six months, and as long as progress is made, the permit will automatically renew after six months.

The development project, known as the Homefield Project, will also consists of destination retailers, retail shops, restaurants, automobile dealerships, hotels, multi-family housing and other commercial

uses to be developed within the area east of the Kansas Speedway.

The UG said the location of the former courthouse annex is a part of the developer’s phase 2 & 3 plans, including multi-family residential space and space for undetermined future development.

A former Kansas Department of Transportation building near 98th and State Avenue that has sat abandoned for over 30 years has also been demolished.

The new development is expected to boost tourism in Wyandotte County. CEO and founder of Homefield LLC Robb Heineman stated that about a million people would be expected to visit the facility a year.

Construction is expected to start by July 2021, and the baseball complex is expected to be finished by Sept. 2022. The Homefield building and outdoor facilities would be completed by Oct. 2022.

Heineman said their goal is to have a grand opening in July 2022.

Schlitterbahn water park has not been open the last two seasons. In the summers of 2017 and 2018, the park was open — but not fully. It was the downfall that followed the tragic death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt water slide, which has since been demolished.

The new developers said the park needs a fresh start.

Financing is being done through STAR bonds and private financing.

The nearby Menards store, which is in the STAR bond district, would share sales tax revenues from July 1, 2021, through the life of the bonds, according to Todd LaSala, an outside attorney for the UG. All of the UG portion of sales taxes from Menards will go to the project.