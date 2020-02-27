Bull renamed ‘Mahomie’ ahead of 3-day PBR rodeo at Sprint Center

Mahomie the bull – Picture courtesy of PBR

Mahomie Ear Tag – Picture courtesy of PBR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a tribute to the Chiefs beating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, Professional Bull Riders has renamed a bull “Mahomie” ahead of its upcoming event at the Sprint Center.

The bull, described as a “bovine athlete from Paradigm Bull Company” in a statement from PBR, will compete in the Caterpillar Classic on Sunday, March 1 at 1:45 p.m. The classic is a three-day rodeo, which is a part of the PBR series, Unleash The Beast.

“Mahomie” will even have special ear tags, which show his name, the number 15, and a Chiefs logo.

PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood will be attempting Mahomie, looking to reclaim a world number 1 ranking, according to the statement.

The PBR Unleash The Beast will run from Friday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 2. The show kicks off with the WCRA’s Royal City Roundup, a showcase of nine athletes competing in each of the eight rodeo disciplines: bareback riding, women’s breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.