OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A bullet flew through an apartment wall in the middle of the night in Overland Park.

No one was hit, but nevertheless, it was a terrifying situation for residents at the apartment complex near 135th Street and Quivira Road.

Right now, the Overland Park Police Department is investigating this as aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon.

“I have a 6-month-old granddaughter, so that’s very scary, especially if she would have been here,” said Jennifer Machlan, who lives in the building where this happened.

Just after 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, an argument between a man and a woman started. The confrontation got so heated, one of them pulled out a gun.

“That’s very scary for anyone, any type of situation, and people should not use firearms in a dispute, especially if they’re angry and they’re shooting a gun. You never know where that bullet is going to land,” Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said.

The woman allegedly picked up a gun and fired it. One of the bullets traveled through their wall and into another person’s room, startling them awake before they called police.

“Shooting within an apartment, you never, ever should do that,” MacLachlan said. “When you’re in bed sleeping and you don’t think you have to worry about things like that.”

Police have contacted the woman as they continue to investigate. They also want to speak with the man who, after the woman fired the shot, took the gun and left the scene.

“People need to be more responsible with their firearms. That’s what it boils down to,” Lacy said.

If you have any information that can help the Overland Park Police Department, you’re asked to reach out to them.