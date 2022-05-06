On Mother’s Day in Germany, select Burger King’s in Germany is releasing special pregnancy Whopper’s with different popular food combinations.

The special Whopper’s were developed by Grabarz & Partner, Burger King’s agency in Germany.

A survey among pregnant women and mothers from Burger King Germany revealed for 58% of the surveyed women, it is a thoroughly familiar phenomenon, 76% say that resistance to pregnancy cravings is impossible and that they are simply too strong.

For Mother’s Day on May 8, Burger King Germany developed special pregnancy Whopper sandwiches with some of the most popular food combinations according to a survey, such as cucumber and jam, fish sticks and applesauce and curry sausage and fried herring.

A campaign video shows the astonished and amused reactions of expecting mothers, their children, and partners to their pregnancy cravings. The campaign is promoted digitally, via Burger King Germany’s social media channels.

Burger King is offering the pregnancy Whopper sandwiches exclusively on Germany’s Mother’s Day at a select Berlin Burger King restaurant.

For the study, a total of 1,070 women in Germany between the ages of 16 and 45 were asked about their eating preferences and habits during pregnancy. The survey indicates that pregnancy cravings mainly occur in the second trimester and most often in the evening.

