Burglary report leads to arrest of three Kansas men in attempted vehicle theft

OVERBROOK, Kan. — Three men were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after they were found allegedly stealing vehicles off a property in western Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, several deputies were sent to a property in southwestern Douglas County near East 100 Road and U.S. highway 56, just east of Overbrook, Kansas around 7 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a call regarding a stolen vehicle.

Deputies were speaking with the resident of the property when they observed a man run from an outbuilding. Another man then appeared driving one of the property owner’s vehicles from another outbuilding. The suspect on foot dove through a window of the fleeing vehicle as it was driven into a nearby field with deputies in pursuit.

The vehicle the suspects were in then became stuck in the field and deputies were able to take the two male suspects into custody. The suspects were later identified as a 22-year-old Carbondale man and a 22-year-old Overbrook man.

A third suspect was taken into custody, a 40-year-old Topeka man, who was found hiding in another outbuilding on the property as deputies were processing the crime scene.

All three suspects were taken into custody.

One suspect required medical attention and was taken to an area hospital.