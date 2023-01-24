HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A speeding driver ends up hospitalized after authorities said the suspect tried to make a speedy getaway from a burglary.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the events started south of Springfield when the suspect allegedly committed a burglary and stole a car.

As the driver headed north, toward the Kansas City area, away from the alleged crime, Christian County Sheriff’s deputies alerted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies waited for the suspect’s car along the northbound lanes of MO-7 Highway, south of Harrisonville. As the car approached, the sheriff’s office said deputies used road spikes to to deflate the car’s tires.

The driver lost control of the car after hitting the spikes. The car left the highway and crashed into a culvert near Freedom Road.

Emergency crews removed the driver from the crashed car and air lifted the injured person to a Kansas City area hospital for treatment.

The Cass County Sheriffs’ office said no one other than the driver was injured or involved in the crash.

The driver’s name has not been released because charges have not been filed in the theft case.