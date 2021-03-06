Burn ban issued for all of Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — All fire chiefs in Miami County, KS are issuing a burn ban for Sunday, March 7.

The Miami County, KS Sheriff said that information provided by the National Weather Service says there will be very high fire danger due to winds and dry grounds.

According to the National Weather Service, all of eastern Kansas and western Missouri will experience high winds from the southwest that could reach between 20 to 30 mph.

“We are already seeing the impact of the higher winds and dry grounds. A small cigarette can create a large grass fire within minutes,” the sheriff’s department said.