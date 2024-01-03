KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local leaders in the construction industry are coming together to discuss a labor shortage crisis they’re facing.

Think of all the things being built in the metro over the next few years.

A possible downtown baseball stadium; a new American Royal arena in KCK; the Panasonic plant in DeSoto; and a massive park downtown that will cover the South Loop of I-670. But without construction workers, these projects won’t be built.

Right now, the construction industry is struggling to find workers. Officials say the industry is short 650,000 workers right now as many are getting older and retiring. One out of every four construction workers is over the age of 55.

On Wednesday, Burns and McDonnell hosted a panel discussion with local construction leaders to shine a spotlight on a new training facility in North Kansas City. They are working with construction companies to recruit more workers and get them trained, so they can make sure future projects get built on time.

The facility is where they will teach the skills needed to build things like the new soccer stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park, which will open this spring. Or the Rock Island Bridge in the West Bottoms, which will also open up this spring.

And with plans to potentially build a downtown stadium for the Royals and a park over the South Loop of I-670, the demand for workers will only increase in the coming years.

That’s why Burns and McDonnell is working with construction companies to try and fill these vacancies now so projects don’t get delayed later.