Busch is offering a year of free beer to couples whose weddings plans were changed due to coronavirus

Nothing can bring back the months of wedding planning that went to waste after coronavirus hit. But one company is hoping it can help alleviate engaged couples’ stress during the pandemic with — what else — booze.

Busch Beer is offering couples whose wedding plans have changed due to the coronavirus a chance to win its free beer for a year.

“Whether couples ran to city hall to say ‘I do’ or are postponing until another time when they can gather friends and family, this small consolation will allow them to focus on what really matters — each other — and cheers all year long,” the company said in a news release.

Couples who altered their wedding plans this year are asked to post a photo of themselves on social media — using the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes — with a caption explaining how they still plan on celebrating.

Two hundred and fifty winners will receive a $300 debit card, which can then be used to buy two 24-pack cases per month.

Friends of engaged couples can also enter, using the hashtags #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes, to win a T-shirt or coozie.

“Wedding season is approaching and we’ve seen many stories of couples having to adjust and cancel their plans,” Daniel Blake, vice president of value brands at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement. “Busch still wanted to offer these couples a chance for a wedding gift and a reason to celebrate their love regardless of our unprecedented situation.”

Submissions are open until May 1.

Last month, Busch Beer teamed up with Midwest Animal Rescue to launch the “Foster a Dog, Get Busch” offer.

The first 500 people who adopted or fostered a dog through the rescue organization received a $100 pre-paid debit card from Busch Beer, which could then be used to buy three months’ worth of beer, the brand said.