LENEXA, Kan. — Local business sponsors are pushing to create a new disc golf complex in Lenexa.

Tuesday the Lenexa City Council approved a sponsorship agreement to create two new disc golf courses at Black Hoof Park.

The project includes the construction of an 18-hole championship course and a 9-hole short course in the north portion of Black Hoof.

The Kansas Flying Disc Association (KFDA), the Lenexa-based firm Henderson Engineers Inc. and two of the company’s top executives have committed to donating more than $75,000 over a 10-year period to support the project.

On Aug. 2, the Lenexa Foundation Board accepted the proposed donation on behalf of the city for the construction of the course. According to city documents, KFDA intends to donate $20,000 for the project. Henderson has committed to making an annual contribution of $10,000 over the next three years. Starting in 2025 the company will donate $2,500 each year for the remainder of the agreement.

Henderson CEO Kevin Lewis and Henderson Chief Sector Officer Jason Wollum will each make a one-time contribution of $5,000 to the project.

Henderson will become the primary sponsor of the 10,000 foot long, championship course to be named The Black Hoof 18-Hole Disc Golf Course.

Entry signage for the championship course will read “Driven by Henderson Engineers” and Henderson’s branding will be on each hole throughout the course.

Lewis and Wollum will each be listed as a sponsor for a single hole on the championship course. Henderson will also have additional hole sponsorship rights to two holes on the championship course.

Each year Henderson will provide at least two, four-hour volunteer days for company employees to contribute to the clean up and maintenance of the course.

As part of the agreement, Henderson can also designate one day each year as “Henderson Day” at the complex. On this day Henderson employees and guests would have private access to the Black Hoof Oak Shelter and both the of courses.

KFDA, and KFDA President Rich Smith will be the primary sponsors for the short course to be named The Black Hoof 9-hole Disc Golf Course. Signage for the 9-hole course will read “Launched by the KS Flying Disc Association” and the association’s branding will be displayed on each hole throughout the course.

Smith will be listed a sponsor for a single hole on both the championship course and the short course. KFDA will also have sponsorship rights for a single hole on the short course.