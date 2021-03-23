Businesses no longer required to make customers, workers wear masks in St. Joseph

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Businesses in St. Joseph will no longer be required to have customers and workers wear masks, effective at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The St. Joseph City Council voted 5-4 Monday to end the mandate for facial coverings for businesses located within city limits, weeks before the order was set to expire.

Businesses will still be allowed to mandate customers and employees to wear masks, should they choose to do so.

The City of St. Joseph issued a news release after the vote, urging residents to be respectful of others who continue to wear masks and emphasizing that the pandemic is not over.

“Face coverings, while indoors or when social distancing cannot be maintained, are still encouraged,

and we ask everyone to be respectful to those who choose to continue wearing them for their

protection. The pandemic is not over, and we need to remain cautious to ensure the safety and health of our community as well as keeping our businesses open,” spokesperson Mary Robertson said in a news release.

According to the City of St. Joseph Health Department, 18 new cases of the virus have been reported since Thursday, March 18. Buchanan County has a positivity rate of 3.32%. As of March 21, 17,981 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

You can read the city council’s full order here.