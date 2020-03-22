Businesses that don’t follow orders involving the coronavirus can be fined, Kansas City mayor says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mayor Quinton Lucas is explaining more about some of the orders that have been issued in the city regarding the coronavirus pandemic, saying that some businesses have not been following the rules.

After orders originally shutting down restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theaters, several government entities in the KC metro took further steps on March 21, issuing a "stay-at-home" order.

"We have seen a lot of medical advice from our our medical director, a lot of other directors of public health throughout Missouri," Lucas said. "They were suggesting that our social distancing directives issued before were working somewhat, but we needed to make a clearer step. That people in their daily activities in their daily lives should be at home, a lot more."

The order allows essential businesses to remain open, providing for the needs of the community.

"Essential businesses are those that are providing necessary tools of like, be that food, pharmacies, clothing," Lucas said.

However, the mayor said some have reported non-essential businesses not heading the orders issued by the city.

"I’ve heard from dozens of workers in Kansas City since we issued our first orders, be that gyms, massage parlors, nail salons, anything under the sun, that said that these orders are important and not being followed," Lucas said.

He told FOX4 that reports will be investigated by several departments, such as Regulated Industries, the Fire Marshall's Office and the police department.

"We are not trying to go after people, we are really trying to go after businesses that aren’t behaving," Lucas said. "They can be closed down. They can be fined."

Lucas plans to hold a Q&A on Facebook tomorrow, March 22, at 11 a.m.