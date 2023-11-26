KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday was a busy day for Thanksgiving holiday travel on both roads and at airports.

“It was a long day, and then our plane got delayed in Denver, and then it got delayed another hour to come here, so I’m finally here,” said Olena Andrushko, a passenger at Kansas City International Airport.

KCI Airport officials expected near-record passenger numbers for this year’s Thanksgiving travel rush.

The Kansas City Aviation Department estimated more than 405,000 passengers would come through the KCI airport over the peak Thanksgiving travel period.

“It was very busy. We were in line for almost over an hour from O’Hare airport to Chicago, just trying to get in. So what would’ve normally taken me like 10 minutes to get to the airport took almost an hour,” Andrushko said.

More than 43,000 passengers were estimated to come through KCI on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. However, some people say there were no delays to their travel plans.

“It wasn’t as bad as it could be, definitely colder coming to Kansas City from the south, but it wasn’t too bad,” said KCI passenger Dexter Williams.

“It was good it’s a lot colder here than in southern California, but the lines weren’t too bad at TSA because I know they had that big shutdown, so it wasn’t too bad, honestly,” said Lindsay Morin, a KCI passenger.

The Thanksgiving travel rush also expands to drivers.

By Sunday afternoon, snow crews had cleared most of the main roads in the metro area following Saturday’s snowfall.

Still, MoDOT reminded drivers to stay alert, put phones away, and buckle up to keep themselves and other drivers safe during the increased traffic.