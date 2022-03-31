BUTLER, Mo. — A Butler, Missouri school teacher is facing charges for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Charles Odell Reece, 38, was charged Thursday with three counts of sexual contact with a student.

The incidents took place in April 2018, December 2018 and March 2019, according to court records.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office received a report Wednesday of a teacher who potentially had an inappropriate relationship with a past student.

The sheriff’s office along with the Butler Police Department made contact with Reece at the school. He was taken into custody.

According to the school district’s website, Reece is an agriculture education teacher at Butler High School.

The investigation is an ongoing investigation with the anticipation of additional charges connected to this victim.

Detectives are asking potential other victims to contact the sheriff’s office at 660-679-3232.

A $50,000 cash only bond has been set for Reece.

