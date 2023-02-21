KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A popular bar in Westport is set to reopen after closing its doors last year due to a fire.

Buzzard Beach, located at 4110 Pennsylvania Avenue, has been closed for nearly nine months after a fire broke out on the second floor of the business last spring.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the blaze did cause damage to the building forcing Buzzard Beach to temporarily close down.

The bar announced on its Facebook page that it will launch a soft reopening event on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The bar has been granted a temporary occupancy permit and will be serving up drinks from 3 p.m. until 3 a.m.