KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a Kansas City man reached a half-million dollar settlement with police, his attorney says there wouldn’t be a case without one bystander’s video.

FOX4 heard from the man who recorded the encounter between Kansas City police officers and Mack Nelson.

Nelson’s attorney said that man’s video helped Nelson reached a $500,000 settlement with police. Nelson claimed officers assaulted him and then falsified their report.

“We just happened to catch it on video,” said Steve Young, cofounder of KC Law Enforcement Accountability Project.

Young was at the scene for a separate incident. Investigators were in the area of 55th Street and Prospect Avenue for a police shooting in August 2022.

Young said his organization responds to these incidents to hold the police responsible.

That’s when he saw what was happening to Nelson and started recording.

“I wanted to rush over there to see if he was OK, but I knew that that was a death sentence if I would’ve rushed through that police tape and went over there,” Young said.

In the video, you see an officer slam Nelson to the ground.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all,” Young said. “It totally caught me off guard.”

In a police report, officers said Nelson was at the scene of the police shooting and was told to stay inside a gas station.

Court documents say Nelson wouldn’t follow instructions and walked outside to record a Facebook Live video. Police said Nelson stepped into the crime scene and wouldn’t follow instructions.

The report said when officers tried to arrest Nelson, he resisted, which resulted in him falling.

Nelson suffered several injuries and later sued the police department.

“These officers did that to somebody in a lower economic income neighborhood,” Nelson’s attorney John Picerno said, “somebody who they thought would not be believed.”

Picerno said Young’s video helped his client.

“There was a false police report that had been filed, which claimed that he fell, and obviously when you watch the video you see he did not fall,” Picerno said.

Young said he just happened to be at the right place at the right time.

“Nothing leading up told me that this was going to happen,” Young said.