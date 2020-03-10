Cable Dahmer acquires naming rights to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Cable Dahmer Automotive Group has acquired naming rights to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, the city of Independence announced Monday.

According to a news release, the arena will be renamed Cable Dahmer Arena under a new multi-year partnership.

The deal, which has been approved by the arena’s management corporation, includes new signage and brand recognition in all advertising for the facility.

The new signs are expected to be in place in time for the Sturgill Simpson concert on April 1.

The new name comes after $3 million in recent renovations, including LED lighting, LED video board displays, WiFi and concession upgrades.