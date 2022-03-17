KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A California man was charged for trafficking 4 kilograms of fake pills that contained fentanyl from Los Angeles and through Kansas City.

Twenty-seven year old Matthew Gomez is charged with one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City.

Court documents say, members of the Missouri Western Interdiction Task Force saw Gomez get off a bus at a local bus station wearing a backpack and carrying a duffle bag on March 16.

While pacing back and forth outside the building on the phone, he was contacted by a police officer who asked for consent to search his bag. Gomez put the bag down and attempted to flee the scene.

Gomez was taken into custody and police dogs alerted officers about the presence of drugs in the bag.

Upon search, officers found three air-sealed bags filled with M30 pills which typically contain oxycodone, but a Kansas City Crime Laboratory forensic specialist confirmed they contained fentanyl.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to fentanyl.

Gomez admitted that he was offered $500 to make the trip and would receive $2,000 when he returned.

