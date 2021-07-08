California parents find sex offender in 5-year-old’s bedroom, use duct tape to restrain him

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A registered sex offender was arrested early Tuesday morning in Stanislaus County, California, after allegedly crawling through the window of a young child’s bedroom.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, around 5 a.m., a Grayson homeowner caught a man prowling around his house on Charles Street, KTXL reports.

Instead of leaving, the sheriff’s office said the man took a screen off one of the home’s windows and got inside a 5-year-old’s bedroom.

The sheriff’s office said the child’s father stopped the man and used duct tape to tie him up until law enforcement could arrive.

Officials identified the suspect as 39-year-old Daniel Diaz, a Turlock resident and a registered sex offender.

At the time of the break-in, law enforcement believed Diaz may have also been under the influence of a controlled substance.

He now faces charges on suspicion of child endangerment, home invasion, peeping, prowling and loitering. His bail has been set at $150,000.