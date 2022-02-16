INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A wandering pig caused a commotion in Independence Tuesday afternoon, and proves police officers never really know what they’re going to face on the job.

Someone called Independence police to report a pig trying to cross 24 Highway near Arrowhead Ridge. Officers and animal services responded to the call around 2 p.m.

Officer Christina Officer Gaudreau-Ergenbright found the pig when she arrived at the scene. She worked with animal services to get the pig out of traffic, as you can see in a picture provided by the police department.

Police had to shut down the highway for a short time to move the pig to the other side of the road and return it to its owners.

Police said the pig managed to escape from its yard by pushing out a fence, but the animal is safely home tonight.