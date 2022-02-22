INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Emotions from a police scandal involving excessive overtime pay spilling over at an Independence City Council meeting with calls to fire the city manager.

Obvious anger and concerns raised Tuesday night by the taxpayers in Missouri’s fifth largest city, and strong words from elected officials who say the entire city needs an audit.

The embattled city manager would not talk to FOX4, though we tried.

“Fire the city manager for not doing what he said he would do covering up his bases running his own investigation of the City of Independence and IPD” said one Independence taxpayer

People who live across the city fed up as more questions arise, with little to no answers.

“It’s negligence because I think he should be held responsible or they need to find out why this is going on without direction” said Tony Legge who lives in Independence.

But the concerns of the people, were also felt by those sitting behind the council room dais.

“To maintain the public trust in the city’s honest and fair distribution of city resources taxpayers deserve a thorough in-depth independent forensic investigation audit of this overtime issue” City Councilman At-Large Mike Huff said.

Councilman Huff going the furthest — calling for a deep dive of the entire city personal, payroll and the city manager.

“A resolution to hire a forensic auditor to investigate and report of the pay of any classified employee overtime premium or straight time for work clearly outside of their classified job description” Huff said.

Councilman Mike Steinmeyer proposing a performance review of City Manager Zach Walker. That failed 4-3.

FOX4 tried to talk with those voting “No.”

Councilman Hobart said no comment. Mayor Eileen Weir did not stay for questions and Councilman Jon Perkins simply said now is not the time.

“Well we got an investigation underway right now so we’re going to wait for the results of that then will make comment then” Perkins said.

FOX4 tried to talk with Walker after the meeting but he wouldn’t stay to answer our questions. Walker did tell the council even though his office is in charge of the independent investigation, nothing’s off limits.

“The scope has not been limited to any one department or party” Walker said.

Councilman Huff’s resolution for that full city audit will be introduced in two weeks and the special prosecutor’s investigation led by Dan Nelson of the Spencer Fane Law firm will continue.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.