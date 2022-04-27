OLATHE, Kan. — An observant resident is credited with saving a neighbor’s home.

According to the Olathe Fire Department, a caller noticed a fire on a neighbor’s deck and called for help.

Firefighters arrived at the home near 138th Terrace and Gallery Street around 2 p.m. and were able to quickly put out the fire.

#Firefighters in #Olathe made quick work of a deck #fire at 138th Ter and Gallery St. The call came in just before 2 pm. A neighbor noticed the fire and called 911. A woman and small child who were inside the home safely escaped. The fire’s cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/5Ge28L7cNz — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) April 27, 2022

A woman and a small child were inside the house at the time of the fire. They escaped safely according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

