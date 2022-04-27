OLATHE, Kan. — An observant resident is credited with saving a neighbor’s home.
According to the Olathe Fire Department, a caller noticed a fire on a neighbor’s deck and called for help.
Firefighters arrived at the home near 138th Terrace and Gallery Street around 2 p.m. and were able to quickly put out the fire.
A woman and a small child were inside the house at the time of the fire. They escaped safely according to firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
