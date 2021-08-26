Caller poses as a captain in the sheriff’s office to scam victims

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to make sure they know who they’re talking to when they answer the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office said someone is calling people pretending to be a captain from the office.

The scammer is telling anyone who answers the phone that he or she has an active warrant and will be arrested unless it’s taken care of it immediately.

The office said it’s all a scam, and to make sure you don’t give the caller any personal information or credit card numbers.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it does not call people to notify them about warrants. It also won’t ask for payment or other personal information over the phone.

Simply hang up the phone without providing any information.