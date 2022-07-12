KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An anonymous tip leads detectives to a car they believe may be the one that hit and injured an 11-year-old girl on the Fourth of July.

The girl’s mother said she was bending down to light a firework in the street when the driver of the car hit her.

According to a search warrant, officers found a piece of the vehicle left on the road after the crash. They used the part number to determine the car they needed to find is a 2015-2019 Cadilac.

Someone in the area of the crash also provided surveillance video showing the crash. Officers determined the car likely suffered front-end damage in the crash.

On July 7, Kansas City police received an anonymous tip that the car involved in the crime was parked in a driveway near Northeast 79th Terrace and Garfield Avenue.

Police went to the house after getting the tip. According to the search warrant, they found a white Cadillac parked under a tarp in the driveway.

The owner of the property gave detectives permission to remove the tarp from the car. When they did, the court document shows the car had damage to its front passenger headlight, front passenger windshield, and passenger side rearview mirror. The search warrant says the damage is consistent with the hit-and-run crash.

The property owner said his daughter called and asked if she could park her car in his driveway. He let her, but said he did not see her drop off the car.

Charges have not been filed in the hit-and-run at this time.

The 11-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in the crash and at least one surgery. She continues to recover.

