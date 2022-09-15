KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fall is almost here and there are several ways to celebrate spooky season with drinks in the Kansas City metro.

These pop-up bars feature different horror-themed drinks, servers and décor and are certain to be a hit this Halloween season.

Stranger Drinks Hellfire Pub

Stranger Drinks: Hellfire Pub is taking visitors to The Upside Down. Visit Hawkins, Indiana for this pop-up bar. Drinks include Coffee & Contemplation, Alexei’s Slurpee and Scoops Ahoy!

Location: Vignettes Bar, 2736 Armour Road, North Kansas City, Missouri

Open: Sept. 16- Nov. 12

Cost: $5 per person for the reservation, plus the cost of drinks

Reservations are recommended here.

Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar

This pop-up bar in KCK will put a spell on you.

Sanderson Sisters & Spirits is ready to cast its spell on you and serve up all kinds of potions related to the popular Halloween movie. The experience is open to all ages Tuesday through Thursday, and adults only Friday and Saturday.

Location: 4601 Shawnee Drive, Kansas City, Kansas

Open: Sept. 16-Halloween

Cost: $5 per person for the reservation, plus the cost of drinks

Reservations recommended here.

BeetleBar Pop-Up

It’s show time! Get ready for a dose of Beetlejuice at this new pop-up in the Iron District.

Explore the Maitland home, enter the afterlife and enjoy a variety of vignettes from the mad mind of Tim Burton!

Location: 1599 Iron Street, North Kansas City

Open: Sept. 16- Halloween

Cost: $5 per person for the reservation, plus the cost of drinks

Reservations recommended here.

Rocky Horror Pop-Up Bar

Let’s do the Time Warp again at the Rocky Horror Pop-Up Bar! It’s a sexy basement lounge filled with all things Rocky Horror. Guests are encouraged to dress in Rocky Horror garb at this haunted hangout.

Location: 1717 West 9th Street, Kansas City, Missouri

Open: Sept. 23- Halloween

Cost: $5 per person for the reservation, plus the cost of drinks

Reservations are recommended here.

