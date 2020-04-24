Calls to poison control for cleaning agents spike during pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm about a dramatic spike in calls for help to poison control centers all across the nation.

“The daily number of calls to poison centers increased sharply at the beginning of March 2020 for exposures to both cleaners and disinfectants,” a statement from the CDC reads.

“The increase in total calls was seen across all age groups; however, exposures among children under 5 years consistently represented a large percentage of total calls in the 3-month study period.”

It’s an issue locally, as you might suspect.

Elizabeth Silver, a clinical toxicologist with Kansas Poison Control Center at the University of Kansas Health System, said the majority of incidents involve young children accidentally inhaling or ingesting products ranging from bleach to hand sanitizer.

“When we just look at March and April, which are the big spikes that we’re seeing,” Silver said, “March is up 55%, compared to the last two years. And April is already up 20% and we’re not even done with the month.”

Silver offers four tips to keep you family safe:

Keep cleaning products out of the reach of small children

Don’t mix bleach or cleaning agents

Put the Poison Control number in your phone: (800) 222-1222

Keep cleaning products in their original container

“Transferring a product to something like a smaller container, that’s more easily transportable, but then they’re often unlabeled and that can lead to unintentional exposures.”