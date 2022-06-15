KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Calvary Luther School was evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

According to police, the bomb threat was reported at about 9:30 a.m. prompting an evacuation of the school during summer school activities.

The Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson unit responded with K-9 units and cleared the buildling.

KCPD’s Assault Squad will continue the investigation.

No details in regards to how the threat was made are available.

We obviously take these threats very seriously and our investigators will continue to work with the school administration in regard. KCPD

