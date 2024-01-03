KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another New Year’s Eve, another barrage of gunfire to the sky.

It’s an annual problem in one Kansas City neighborhood where some people say the holiday takes on the sounds of a warzone.

Automatic gunfire, easily picked out from the sounds of fireworks, were captured on a ring doorbell off East 79th Street and Donnelly Avenue near Kansas City’s border with Raytown.

Although no injuries were reported in the area (one person was injured in the Hickman Mills area when a bullet grazed one man’s leg) the volume of gunfire in that particular spot have neighbors extremely concerned.

Although neighbors say the gunfire lasted much longer, the rat-tah-tat-tat of gunfire was so loud between 11:55 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. that it messed with the microphone on the ring doorbell recording the area.

The shots come in volleys from a different street likely to the west toward James A. Reed Road.

“It’s a fisheye lens so it gets this whole area plus the other ones that I have up. Which, it’s terrible that I have to do this, which I didn’t when I was in Chandler and Gilbert, Arizona,” one neighbor, named Steve, said.

“And it literally, that [first] New Year’s Eve – it reminded me of an active night in Afghanistan with the amount of gunfire,” he said.

Last year he took the pictures of a bullet that hit the bed of his truck. This year a neighbor nearby shared photos showing the hole in their ceiling caused by another falling bullet coming through their roof with debris covering the floor.

“If they would have been standing there they absolutely would have been killed,” Steve said. “You just hear it and the most concerning part is you don’t hear any sirens.”

This gunfire comes as Missouri lawmakers consider a stand-alone version of “Blair’s Law” which was vetoed last year as a part of a larger omnibus bill.

“Blair’s Law” is named for 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane who died on the Fourth of July in 2011 by celebratory gunfire. The returning proposal would increase penalties for people who shoot guns indiscriminately.

Kansas city police say even though they warn about celebratory gunfire every year people continue to do it, with police analysts tallying 911 calls and ShotSpotter reports.

The owner of the Ring doorbell did not call 911 this year – he was out of town – but says previous calls have not yielded results. He says he hopes that during future holidays police would consider being ready in the area.

“And they could wait to see when they hear it because they’re going to hear it. I can tell you for a fact if they sit on my street they are going to hear it in very close proximity,” Steve said.

“They could be documenting evidence against them and then safely go in and make arrests,” he said.