Cameron Lamb supporters claim they’ve been shutout of the courtroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The bench trial has begun in the case of a police detective charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Some protesters believe it may not be possible to get justice for victim Cameron Lamb. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs will determine if veteran police officer Eric Devalkenaere is guilty, and that alone has Lamb’s supporters upset.

The protesters say they would rather see a jury of Jackson Countians decide this case.

Also, some claim they’ve been shut out of the courtroom, as police officers supporting Devaulkenaere arrived early to take a majority of the seats in the gallery. Lamb’s supporters believe some space should be reserved for other citizens and Lamb’s friends.

“It’s already a bench trial, you know, so there’s just a judge who’s actually hearing it,” said Stave Young of the Friday Night Protest group. “There’s no jury so I don’t know what the fairness is in that. There’s already a bunch of police in the courtroom right now. They’ve made it to where other folks can’t come in and actually sit.”

Devalkenaere shot and killed Lamb in Lamb’s backyard during December of 2019.

A grand jury says Devalkenaere and another officer were responding to a traffic call when they went on Lamb’s property without a warrant or his permission.

Devaulkenaere says he shot Lamb in his truck after seeing Lamb point a gun at his partner with his left hand. A gun was found at the scene, but a grand jury affidavit says Lamb did not have full use of his left hand and that is the hand Devalkenaere said Lamb used to pull the weapon.

FOX4 is following the trial and will have updates online and on air as they are available.