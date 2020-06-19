Cameron Lamb’s family hoping for federal investigation as prosecutor releases new details

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six months after a Kansas City police detective shot and killed Cameron Lamb, a grand jury has indicted that detective with involuntary manslaughter.

Police said Det. Eric DeValkenaere shot Lamb when he saw the 26-year-old point a gun at another officer last December.

But Lamb’s family has long disputed that account. They joined Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker at Thursday’s news conference to announce the grand jury’s indictment.

“He was my everything,” Lamb’s mother Laurie Bey said. “He was not the precious lamb of God, but he was the precious lamb that God blessed me with.”

Bey said the grand jury’s indictment is a start, but she’s still looking forward.

“We are now eagerly anticipating federal investigation and criminal charges that were promised by President Trump and Attorney General Barr at our meeting with the family this week,” she said.

Lamb died in a violent incident with police on Dec. 3, 2019. While investigating a disturbance between two vehicles, two plain clothes detectives confronted Lamb as he was backing into his garage on College Avenue.

DeValkenaere was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Police insist Lamb had a gun in his vehicle. Reports stated officers found a gun on the ground beneath Lamb’s left hand where it hung out the driver’s side window. One officer said he didn’t see Lamb with a gun. According to the jury’s affidavit, DeValkenaere said he saw Lamb grab a gun with his left hand and point it at his colleague.

That’s when DeValkenaere fired his weapon.

But on Thursday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced evidence that sheds doubt on Lamb’s ability to hold or shoot a weapon from his left hand.

“We know this because our office subpoenaed those medical records from a previous injury clearly showing damage to the trigger finger on that hand and also the palm of his hand,” Peters Baker said.

While she declined to offer many of the details that resulted in the grand jury’s indictment against the officer, she did say much of the case centers around the Fourth Amendment regarding unlawful searches.

According to the jury’s affidavit, neither detective asked for permission to enter the property.

“You can’t just go into anybody’s property for any reason. You can’t because we all know that our United States Constitution prohibits it,” Peters Baker said.