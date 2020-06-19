Cameron Lamb’s family says his story will be told now that KCPD detective is charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One day after the indictment of a KCPD detective, the family of Cameron Lamb spoke with FOX4.

Laurie and Aqil Bey said they were told of the decision Tuesday while out of town.

“To hear that they didn’t get away scot-free, they got indicted, we have an opportunity now to go to trial and let everything be uncovered,” said Aqil Bey, Lamb’s stepfather.

“We feel a sense of relief there because we do have a story to tell now,” said Lamb’s mother, Laurie.

The duo said they’re focusing on the positives and the memory of their son. His mom said she still deals with different forms of grief daily.

“He lost his life, but they don’t understand all the things he was doing for this family, for sisters, children — and even for strangers, so they snatched that away from us, and who knows what Cameron could have done,” Bey said.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who represents the family, spoke to FOX4 via video conference Friday. He said the indictment is a small step towards justice, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“The charges is what is appropriate under current state of the law. Do we think they are appropriate for this murder? No. We believe this man should be held to much stiffer penalties at a federal level. But laws would have to change,” said Merritt.

A federal investigation is something the family says President Donald Trump promised during a special meeting to discuss police reform earlier this week in Washington D.C.

“He promised to get the DOJ (Department of Justice) as well as FBI to look into our case and he said we would not be forgotten, and he seemed sincere about it,” Bey said.

They said they’re hoping the president will follow through with the promise. They are also more optimistic of getting justice.

“My son, he didn’t deserve to die, most definitely not. He went home expecting to go into his home and chill out, and that didn’t happen. He lost his life,” Bey said.