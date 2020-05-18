Cameron man faces charges after allegedly stabbing 16-year-old girl

CAMERON, Mo. — A Cameron man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl.

Bronson Wildman, 20, is charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action in Clinton County court.

On May 14, a Missouri State Highway Patrolman was helping a driver near a trailer park at 922 E. Grand Avenue in Cameron when a vehicle pulled up next to him.

A 16-year-old girl inside the vehicle told him that she had been stabbed and needed help, according to court documents. The victim was taken by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

During the investigation, a witness told detectives that they were inside of a lot in the mobile home park when an argument broke out over a $20 marijuana purchase.

The witness said that Wildman hit her and that she hit him back, knocking him to the ground. The witness then said that Wildman then grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim three times.

Wildman was arrested the next day walking on a gravel road near Cameron.

When speaking to investigators, Wildman allegedly said that there was an argument over marijuana and that he took a knife and stabbed the victim.

After the stabbing, Wildman told detectives he then threw the knife in a field, according to court documents.

Wildman is currently being held in the Clinton County jail without bond.