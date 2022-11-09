CAMERON, Mo. — The Cameron, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in located a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Irelyn Leonard was last seen Tuesday night at her home in Cameron.

She is described as standing 5’3″ with shoulder length brown hair, hazel eyes and average build, according to police.

Police said it is unknown what she was wearing when she left and it’s unknown where she might have gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 632-6521.

