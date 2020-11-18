Cameron Police Department looking for missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Cameron, Missouri are looking for a man who has been missing for over a week.

Jason Huff hasn’t been seen since Nov. 11 after leaving his residence in Cameron.

The Cameron Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department located Huff’s vehicle north of Plattsburg, but have not located Huff.

The Cameron Police Department says authorities are searching the area where his vehicle was found with UTVs and drones.

Anyone who has had contact with Huff after Nov. 12 is asked to call the Cameron Police Department at 816-632-TIPS (8477).