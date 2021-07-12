Cameron police looking for woman gone since May

CAMERON, Mo. — The Cameron Police Department is searching for a 36-year-old woman missing since May 18.

Jessica Marie Hughes-Salcedo was reported missing by her mother on May 27.

Her mother told police that Hughes-Salcedo told her she would return for her things, but she has not spoken to her since.

She is 5-foot-1-inch tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with informaiton is asked to call the Cameron Police Department at 816-632-6521 or the TIPS hotline at 816-632-8477.