KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here’s some national statistics provided by the Girl Scouts of NE Kansas & NW Missouri: just 13% of career police officers are women. For firefighters that number drops to 5%.

The Girl Scouts say they are hoping early exposure to the jobs could further swing those history-driven demographics.

The Kansas City Police Academy is hosting “Camp Fury,” a program working to get young women into the first responder career pipeline.

At the academy, it’s the classic story that you’ll hear from officers and firefighters: the work is not what you see on TV.

So to get a better feel for it, the high school students were able to get a hands-on experience.

On the track behind the academy, 17-year-old Amelia Byers got a feel for a police pursuit from the passenger seat.

“I was sitting there going ‘OK. OK. OK. OK,'” she said immediately after the experience, jumping up and down a bit.

“We were only going like 40 miles an hour. But we went around that turn with the lights and sirens and I was like ‘this is what I want to do,'” Byers said.

She said being a part of a K9 unit is her goal, a path she’s learning more about at “Camp Fury” which exposes Girl Scouts to a careers perhaps not promoted because of gender.

That’s how Ashley McCunniff, a KCPD sergeant sees it.

“Those of us women who are already in the profession, we want to see more of that. And we hear our community saying they want more of us that look like them. And that means gender and race,” McCunniff said.

Fallon Gonzalez, 15, said she wants to be a firefighter, adding that she is very aware of how people view the goal.

“Stereotypical about it. So they’re like ‘Only males can do this job.’ And I’m just like, that’s not how it should be,” Gonzalez said.

“I think it’s very difficult to sometimes go out and promote women because sometimes we’re very put down by some people around us that we can’t do these things that are traditionally men’s jobs,” Byers said.

McCunniff said having a variety of people especially helps while working with the community.

“If they’ve been a victim of a sexual assault and they want a female, we have females for that situation, and that’s just a small portion of it. Having the diversity across the board, we’re able to give the community what they’re comfortable with and what they need,” McCunniff said.

The curriculum at “Camp Fury” is varied, really delving into not just the responsibilities of the jobs but also what the career path is, the ups and downs.

This is the second year for this growing summer program.