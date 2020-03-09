Campaign Countdown: Getting ready for the Missouri presidential primary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters go to the polls on Tuesday in Missouri to choose presidential party candidates for November’s general election.

FOX4 is your local election headquarters, and has special coverage on Monday night where John Holt is previewing the races with special guests and Jeff Bernthal from our Capitol Bureau in Jefferson City.

While incumbent President Donald Trump isn’t expected to face a challenge in the GOP primary, the Democratic primary has been hotly contested, with former Vice President Joe Biden riding a wave of momentum since Super Tuesday in what’s become a head-to-head race with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

A poll released late last week showed Biden with an edge over Sanders. FOX4 will follow Tuesday’s vote closely, and have constant updates after polls close at 7 p.m. on fox4kc.com and then live coverage during FOX4 News at 9 and 10.