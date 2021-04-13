Camping meets modern luxury as local business brings ‘glamping’ to the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two local women are bringing glamping to the Kansas City metro.

Heather Shelton and Tiffany Watts, owners of Suite Tea have created a space in Kansas City, Kansas where camping meets modern luxury.

“It’s the idea of being able to get out and be in touch with the earth grounding, but not having to actually sleep on the ground or pitch your own tent,” Shelton said.

Shelton and Watts curated six tents spread throughout Watkins C. Ranch. Each tent has a unique design, a generator, memory foam mattresses and more. All the tents are named after types of teas. Watts says because of the location and amenities, you will experience nature’s beauty less than 20 minutes away from downtown Kansas City.

“You come out here you hear the birds, you see the horses, there’s all this greenery,” Watts, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer said. “This is not just like a piece of land that we chose, that we just popped some tents on. This is a beautiful, beautiful Ranch, in the heart of Kansas City. There are beautiful horses, you have an amazing experience just with the ranch.”

Watts and Shelton have already noticed a demand for glamping in KC just from social media posts about their upcoming opening.

“We had hundreds of people who were like, Can we book early, we’re ready to book,” Watts said. “So we’ve had a huge response and that’s just because Kansas City is ready for this.”

Starting at $200 a night depending on the tent, guests can have a ladies night, a romantic getaway, a family trip, or a solo stay. Shelton said it’s something people have been itching to do after COVID-19 lockdowns.

“People are ready to get out. They’ve been at home,” Shelton said. “Not everybody is ready to really travel so this is a staycation.”

Suite Tea officially opens on Friday. The booking site will be live at midnight.

