LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty police need help identifying two individuals who are involved in recent alleged wallet thefts.

Their faces can be seen in the picture within this story, originally posted on the Liberty, Missouri Police Department X account.

According to authorities, the alleged thieves have racked up over $58,000 in stolen credit card charges.

If you recognize these individuals, Liberty police ask you to contact 816-439-4730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).