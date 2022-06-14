KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local charity teamed up with luxury car enthusiasts to give kids who’ve battled cancer the ride of their lives. Several Kansas City police officers volunteered to be part of the parade that rolled by Union Station.

The parade on Tuesday kicked off a “Season of Hope,” which supports children’s cancer research. While the kids may not have been old enough to drive, nothing could stop them from riding in style.

Fifteen brave survivors got to ride in a BMW, which just happens to be Brooke Willhoite’s initials and nickname.

“When I heard about it I was like, that’s so cool,” 11-year-old Willhoite said. “Then I was like, wait, I am the Beamer.”

At 3 years old, she was diagnosed with stage-four brain cancer.

“Don’t give up, at all, whether you are in the hospital or not, just don’t give up on your dreams,” Willhoite said.

Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer fuels that fight. Deliece Hofen founded the non-profit in 2010.

Her son’s cancer came back when he was 5. The odds of Braden’s survival fell to less than 10%, without a cure.

At the same time, Hofen was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I had all sorts of treatments available for me, but there was nothing for him,” Hofen said. “As we started researching to figure out why…we learned was that childhood cancers are really overlooked and under-funded.”

The first stop along the parade was Children’s Mercy Research Institute. Braden’s Hope helps fund a lot of the research they do there — making a difference in kids’ lives.

“There’s not a lot of federal research funding that goes to pediatric cancer,” said. “Especially for our region, it provides a source of really needed research funding to help move the needle for pediatric cancer.”

“At first it was really hard, but luckily now, I am eight years cancer free!” Willhoite said. “So, I’m really happy.”

Hofen and Braden are happy they get to spread hope to other kids facing the fight of their lives.

If you would like to be a part of Braden’s Hope, or donate, click here.