KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The third annual Cannafest kicks off in the Crossroads.

It’s a festival centered around cannabis.

Organizers expect to see 3,000-5,000 people over the next two days. It’s a number they say is right on the money.

“Since adult use came into effect, it’s about three times as big as the last one we had,” Vernon McClanahan, the organizer of the event said.

McClanahan is humbled by the turnout so far. He said they have 120 vendors, several from out of state, as far as the west coast.

There’s a lot to see and hear. Local bands, art and plenty of cannabis. Tents filled with plants, candy crackers and cannabis supplies.

“We got some paper so you can role your best joint,” Chris Richards said.

While you wouldn’t see it here, Missouri is in a pot shortage.

Dispensaries like Elevate Missouri tell FOX4 they’ve felt the effects of the high demand.

“We couldn’t keep enough in stock which is a great problem to have,” Sales Manager Kevin Caldwell said.

Caldwell said they’ve been stocking up and are in good shape because they grow their own.

“We do the best we can to be prepared at all times,” Caldwell said. “Where always be something coming up whether it be rec, an event like this, 420, the draft, always tying to keep up with demand, which we just see is increasing and increasing. So, it’s exciting.”

Richards said he isn’t worried there won’t be enough to go around. He believes it will gel grow the Kansas City Economy.

“There’s already a lot of money coming in because of the super bowl and the NFL Draft and so, yeah, I think it’s good, KC is a good spot to be right now,” Richards said.

Cannafest is a two-day event. They’ll be there until 11 p.m. Friday night.

It runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.