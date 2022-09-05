KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owner of Jasper’s Italian Restaurant shared surveillance footage that shows his “Cannoli Mobile” being stolen from the parking lot.

The white van is seen leaving the lot onto 103rd Street and heading east behind another white vehicle.

Someone stole the cannoli Mobile. 4:42 PM in our parking lot at 103rd & Stateline. I also have video surveillance. Last seen going into Windsong apartments on 103rd St. It’s National Cannoli Cannoli Month. So sad! Please call the Kansas City Missouri please if you see the Cannoli van. Jasper Mirabile

This is not the first time the van has been stolen.

Anyone who sees the van is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department or the TIPS Hotline.

