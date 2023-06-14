KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The trial for an accused cop killer has been delayed again.

Antoine Fielder’s capital murder trial is now scheduled to begin in February 2025.

The trial was scheduled to start in September until a judge rescheduled it during a hearing Tuesday. It is the third time Fielder’s trial has been delayed since he was charged in 2018.

The 2025 trial date will be more than six years after Fielder allegedly shot and killed Wyandotte County Deputy Patrick Rohrer and Deputy Theresa King.

Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer

The two sheriff’s deputies died on June 15, 2018.

Prosecutors said a shackled Fielder allegedly took one of the deputies’ guns and fired at them while he was being transported.

In addition to two counts of capital murder, Fielder is also charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly stealing the gun from one of the deputies to use in the shooting.